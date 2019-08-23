It stays hot and humid, with storm chances through the end of the day today, but the weekend brings much cooler air along with less storms and more rain. Temperatures will likely drop 15° by the end of the weekend, making for a fall-like feel.
Starting the morning with mountain rain and Upstate clouds, temperatures sit in the 60s to mid-70s. The rest of the day stays mostly cloudy to overcast at times with rain becoming more scattered to widespread in nature by the afternoon. Storms will become possible as well, as highs reach the 80s to around 90 degrees.
Some of this rain and storm activity will last through sunset, so stay weather aware for Week 0 of High School Football.
Saturday will keep the rain, with scattered showers and a slim few t-storms throughout the day. This looks like the most likely day for a “washout” forecast, meaning that it will be tough to plan anything outside. Highs will warm to near 80.
Much cooler air builds in for Sunday, with highs only reaching the 70s! Expect scattered showers and a cooler northeast breeze. The storm threat should be lower with the cooler conditions, but on and off rain will linger around the area nonetheless.
Skies will clear out toward middle of next week, and that'll bring back seasonably warm temperatures in the upper 80s.
