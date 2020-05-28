Temperatures climb back to seasonal "normals" for the next few days with a storm threat popping up each afternoon through Saturday.
Spotty downpours continue this morning, but the threat for scattered, stronger showers and storms develops this afternoon and this evening. A few of them could become severe with damaging wind as the primary threat. Heavy downpours could also cause isolated flood concerns.
Conditions quiet down tonight, leading to a mostly dry Friday morning. A repeat performance of afternoon storms will come on Friday before slow clearing into the weekend.
By Sunday we’ll be totally dry, but Saturday could still bring a few pop-up showers or storms in the afternoon. All in all not a bad weekend, and the drier weather and sunshine will stick around into next week.
