We're watching for more showers Wednesday, ahead of a sharp cold front. Showers and storms will accompany the front, with a marginal chance for severe weather. A nice taste of fall with cooler and drier air for the end of the week into the weekend.
On Wednesday, a sharp cold front will make its way across the mountains and Upstate, creating a line of showers and some T-Storms. At this point the chances for severe weather look low, but gusty, damaging winds can't be ruled out with some storms, along with some hail too. The showers and storms will exit the region Wednesday evening. Highs Wednesday will be in the upper 70s for the Upstate and mountains and lower 70s in the mountains.
Behind the front, cooler and drier air will filter in overnight into Thursday morning. Lows will be in the mid 50s, with upper 40s in the mountains.
Expect beautiful fall weather for the end of the week into the weekend. We'll see mostly sunny to sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s for the Upstate and only 60s to low 70s in the mountains. At night, temperatures dip into the low to mid 50s for the Upstate and chilly 40s in the mountains.
Break out the flannel and heavier clothes, fall is coming!
