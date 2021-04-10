STORM THREATS OVER: No more severe storms for the night across the Upstate and western NC.
Overnight we'll see a few showers, but nothing significant. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s in the Upstate and low 50s for the mountains.
For Sunday we'll see cloudy skies, then some afternoon sun. There is a slight risk for a few showers. Highs will be in the 70s.
Sunday night will be back to chilly temps with lows in the 45-50 range area-wide under mostly clear skies.
Dry weather will dominate next week with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s for the Upstate, and 70s then 60s for the mountains. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s. Temperatures do cool off by the end of the week.
