Showers and a few T-Storms will move across the Upstate and mountains this evening. Some storms could pack strong winds and large hail. This activity will begin to diminish later tonight. Some showers will linger over the mountains into Sunday morning. Lows overnight will be near 50 in the Upstate and mid 40s in the mountains.
Sunday's looking much better with lots of sunshine and a mild breeze. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s for the Upstate and upper 60s for mountains where a few showers may linger in the morning. Sunday night will be cooler with lows in the low 50s for the Upstate and mid 40s in the mountains, under mostly clear skies.
Monday through Thursday will feature mostly sunny to partly sunny skies and a warm up too. Highs will top out in the upper 70s Monday, with low to mid 80s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The mountains will have highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows at night will be in the 50s.
Shower chances increase Friday into Saturday with highs in the 70s, some 60s in the mountains.
