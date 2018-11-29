Temperatures are on the way up as rain chances increase across the area! Expect a good chance for rain late Friday into Saturday, before some clearing for Sunday and Monday.
Tonight will not be as cold as previous nights. Lows will cool to 43 in the Upstate and 40 in the mountains on Friday morning. Clouds will thicken up into early Friday with showers likely through the day. It won’t rain everywhere, but spotty showers will be around into the evening with temps in the 50s.
Saturday will start mostly dry, but rain will push back in during the afternoon as storm system approaches. The best chance for rain will be between 4-10PM. Highs will warm to near 60.
Some lingering showers are possible, but chance for rain will only be 20% for Sunday with highs jumping to the low 70s! The spring-like feel will go away into next week as a cold front moves in.
Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.