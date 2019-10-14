Some much-needed rain is coming for late Tuesday, but it won’t be very heavy as it looks now. Showers linger into Wednesday before a BIG cool-down.
Tonight expect clear skies and chilly temps by daybreak! Tuesday morning will start at 53 for the Upstate and 45 for the mountains. Clouds will increase through the day, with highs warming to the low to upper 70s. Showers develop toward Tuesday evening, and will become widespread overnight. Rain will slowly taper off on Wednesday, leaving a breezy and mild afternoon.
By Wednesday night we really feel the cool-down! Lows will drop to 48 in the Upstate and 41 in the mountains. Thursday will be cooler than normal at 67 for a high in the Upstate and 61 for the mountains, so be ready for the long sleeves and other fall attire accessories!
Cool, fall weather sticks around into the early part of the weekend, then some rain will push back in from the south. Right now Saturday looks dry, while Sunday could bring some soaking rain. Stay tuned!
