Showers will push through Wednesday night, ahead of some cooler air to wrap up the week!
Showers will continue overnight for the Upstate, but coverage will be scattered in nature. Lows will drop into the 50s.
Thursday will be cooler with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s for the Upstate and low 60s for the mountains. Friday morning could bring patchy frost to parts of the mountains, with lows in the 40s for the Upstate.
This weekend could bring a passing shower on Saturday, but most spots will be dry and cool on Sunday. Clouds will stick around for a good chunk of the weekend, with highs in the 60s to low 70s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.