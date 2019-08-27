Our showers will gradually clear out of the area over the next few hours, which will result in a much drier and warmer weather pattern for a few days.
Expect mostly cloudy skies the rest of the night along with patchy fog and lows in the middle 60s.
Wednesday will begin a bit cloudy, but those clouds should clear out throughout the day resulting in highs in the lower and middle 80s with a stray shower or two.
Thursday and Friday will be some of the nicest we've seen in a while with sunshine, highs in the 80s, and virtually no rain!
Labor Day weekend will begin on a dry note Saturday with some clouds and highs in the lower and middle 80s.
Expect more clouds and showers to move into the area Sunday, Labor Day, and next Tuesday, but safe to say it won't be a washout.
**An important note about this weekend is that the track and size of Tropical Storm Dorian could alter the local rain outlook for the area, so be sure to stay up to date with the latest weather information over the next few days**
