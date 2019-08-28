The last small pockets of rain pass through today, with otherwise clearing skies and beautiful, comfortable conditions moving in over the next few days. The next rain chance holds off until the end of the weekend.
The morning begins a bit cloudy, with a small chance at a mountain shower or two. The rest of the day clears out to a mostly sunny sky overall, leading to high temperatures in the low to upper 80s. That's right on target for this time of year. A stray shower can't be ruled out for the Upstate late in the day, but most spots clear out entirely.
Tonight, cooler air takes over under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures drop into the 50s and lower 60s, so you may need a jacket by tomorrow morning.
Thursday and Friday will be some of the nicest weather we've seen in a while with sunshine, highs in the 80s, and virtually no rain! We're calling both days "perfect 10" weather, so both Clemson's home opener, and all Friday night high school football games look perfect.
Labor Day weekend will begin on a dry note Saturday with some passing clouds and highs in the lower and middle 80s. A stray shower is possible in the Upstate, but overall dry weather continues. By Sunday, however, more clouds and showers move into the area, and last into Labor Day. It's safe to say it won't be a washout.
**An important note about this weekend and early next week is that the track and size of Tropical Storm Dorian could alter the local rain outlook, so be sure to stay up to date with the latest forecast over the next few days**
