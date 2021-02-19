Happy Friday everyone! We hope you've had a great week so far and we welcome you to the weekend!
This morning starts in the 30s across the area with patchy fog, still watch out for ice in the high spots. Otherwise, the last of the showers moves out toward sunrise, leading to a slow clearing for the day.
After the lingering showers clear, expect decreasing clouds during the afternoon. Seeing some sunshine as we round out this work-week. High temperatures today will be near 50 in the Upstate and close to 40 in the Mountains with a consistent wind.
Saturday and Sunday both look sunny with a steady warm-up during the day. This weekend temperatures will start in the 20s with high temperatures expected to jump into the 40s and 50s.
Next week a disturbance will bring rain across the area Monday, then we will quickly dry out for Tuesday and Wednesday. However, temperatures next week will be much warmer as high temperatures jump into the 50s and 60s.
Enjoy your weekend!
