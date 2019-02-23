Our final round of showers and downpours will move through tonight and exit Sunday morning as winds pick up out of the northwest.
A FLOOD WATCH remains in effect along and north of I-85 until noon Sunday, so be sure to watch out for ponding on roads during this time.
A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for the WNC mountains above 3500 feet Sunday for the possibility of 40+ mph gusts with even higher gusts possible higher up which is where a HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for Yancey, Mitchell and McDowell Counties.
Aside from the wind, Sunday will be much nicer with sunshine and highs in the lower and middle 60s.
Monday and Tuesday will be similarly mild as the wind calms down and the sunshine stays abundant.
Clouds gradually build back into the area Wednesday through the end of the week, which will bring isolated rain chances during that stretch.
Another disturbance will push through Friday into Saturday which will spread scattered showers across the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.