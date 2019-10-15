Big changes are in store as Wednesday's rain paves the way for much cooler air Thursday morning.
This morning brings areas of rain across the area with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Occasional showers remain possible through noon before quickly clearing into full sun toward mid to late afternoon. Highs will briefly reach the 60s and low 70s before falling quickly after sunset.
A noticeable breeze will develop as well, gusting to 25 mph in the Upstate and upwards of 35 mph in the mountains. This will add an early-evening chill to the air before even cooler arrives overnight. Morning lows will be in the 30s and 40s Thursday, with wind chills likely dipping to near or below freezing in WNC. A wind advisory has been issued from 5 PM today until 10 AM Thursday for Yancey and Mitchell counties.
The end of the week brings near-perfect fall conditions - chilly in the mornings with crisp, cool afternoons in the 60s.
The weekend brings more changes, though Saturday still looks generally dry with increasing clouds late. For now, the better chance for rain will hold off until Sunday. Afternoon highs will remain in the 60s to near 70 degrees.
Next week starts unsettled as well with rain or storms possible Monday into Tuesday. Hopefully some beneficial rain episodes happen so drought conditions can improve.
