Rain is on the way to end our work week, then much colder air will settle in this weekend. Watch for some mountain snow by late Friday into early Saturday.
Tonight will bring increasing clouds with lows down to 36 in the Upstate and 31 in the mountains. Showers push in ahead of the cold front Friday morning, with a light, wintry mix for the mountains. Rain moves out midday, leaving breezy and clearing conditions with highs in the 40s and 50s.
Friday night will be windy with mountain snow possible near the TN border. Lows will drop to 32 in the Upstate and 26 for the mountains. Saturday will be mostly sunny with gusty winds and highs struggling to warm out of the 40s for the Upstate! Wind chills will range from 25 in the mountains to 35 in the Upstate during the afternoon hours Saturday.
The wind will settle down Saturday night with lows dropping into the 20s area-wide. Sunday is looking sunny and colder than normal for this time of year with highs reaching 42-50.
A reinforcing shot of cooler air will arrive Monday, and could bring some light snow showers to the mountains. Upstate will keep the cold nights into next week, with a slow warm up toward Wednesday and Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.