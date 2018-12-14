Soggy weather sticks around into early Saturday, before a nice clearing and temps warming to comfortable levels! Sunday is looking beautiful with highs near 60!
Tonight expect clouds and scattered showers. Lows will stay in the 40s like temps have been all day long. Saturday will begin with clouds and patchy light rain, but a slow clearing is expected through the day. A few peeks of sunshine will be possible in the afternoon with highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday looks beautiful with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s for the upstate and mid 50s in the mountains.
Sunshine will dominate for much of the week with highs slightly above normal . As we look toward the weekend before Christmas it looks like temps will cool back down to winter-like levels, and we may see a few snow showers in the mountains. However, there is no sign of a white Christmas at this point. We will keep you posted!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.