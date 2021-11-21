Rain is likely for tonight into early Monday morning! With it will come some chilly air for the first part of Thanksgiving week!
Sunday night a cold front moves in, increasing rain chances across the mountains, then spreading into the Upstate into Monday morning. Lows will be in the 40s Monday morning. No thunderstorms are expected, and rain should be on the light side for the most part.
The rain and clouds sweep to the east with sunshine returning Monday afternoon, and highs in the upper 50s, with upper 40s in the mountains. Monday night, temperatures plunge into the upper 20s in the Upstate, and low 20s in the mountains as a hard freeze sets in.
Tuesday and Wednesday, the big travel days leading up to Thanksgiving, it look dry and chilly with highs in the low to mid 50s, with 40s in the mountains. Tuesday night will be very cold once again with lows in the 20s.
Wednesday looks sunny, great travel weather with highs in the 50s, and Thanksgiving Day looks dry and mild with highs near 60. Another front will move through Friday to help keep temps near freezing at night into the weekend.
