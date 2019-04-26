Rain is back to end the week, but it won’t stay for long! More sunshine is in store for this weekend and into next week.
Showers come and go throughout the morning, with some pockets bringing some briefly heavy rain. Rain will taper off from midday onward, with sunshine breaking through long before the end of the day. A few t-storms could develop toward midday Friday, but should be isolated and short-lived.
Wind becomes stronger as the system moves out, with gusts upwards of 35 mph in the Upstate and 45 mph in the mountains. A Wind Advisory is in place all across western NC as well as the higher elevations of the Upstate, and goes until 11pm.
Overnight, expect a fully clear sky and chilly temperatures into the 40s area-wide. Saturday looks absolutely gorgeous with highs in the low to upper 70s everywhere, and the wind backing off.
There's a small hint at a mountain shower for Sunday, but overall you can expect more dry conditions and just a few passing clouds. Warmer air moves back in as well, with highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
Sunny, pleasant weather will stretch into next week ahead of the next rain chance on Thursday.
