The rain and clouds sweep to the east this morning, with sunshine returning this afternoon, and highs in the upper 50s to around 60, with upper 40s to around 50 in the mountains. Tonight, temperatures plunge into the upper 20s in the Upstate, and low 20s in the mountains as a hard freeze sets in.
Tuesday and Wednesday, the big travel days leading up to Thanksgiving, it look dry and chilly with highs in the low to mid 50s, with 40s in the mountains. Tuesday night will be very cold once again with lows in the 20s.
Wednesday looks sunny, great travel weather with highs in the 50s, and Thanksgiving Day looks dry and mild with highs near 60.
Another front will move through Friday with showers, some mountain snow. Highs in the 50s, 40s mountains, lows in the 30s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.