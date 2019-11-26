Mild weather will dominate through Thursday, but showers mess with your travel on Wednesday!
Clouds will increase Tuesday night, ahead of a few showers on Wednesday. It certainly doesn’t look like a washout, but showers could slow things down on the roads. Best chance for rain will come toward midday, then clear out Wednesday night. Highs will still reach the 60s area-wide.
Thanksgiving Day is looking NICE with sunshine and highs in the 60s area-wide! We will carry that nice weather into Black Friday, but watch out for some chilly morning temps in the 40s if you are hitting the early sales!
Our next good chance for rain will arrive on Sunday, followed by some mountains snow and a big cool-down!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.