For tonight we'll see scattered rain showers continue across the region with a few snow showers in the higher elevations. No accumulation is expected. The showers end late tonight. Lows will be in the 30s, close to freezing in the mountains.
On Tuesday we'll see a slight chance of showers south of I-85 early, otherwise the sunshine returns with temperatures warmer. Highs will be in the low 50s for the Upstate and upper 40s for the mountains. Tuesday night will be mainly clear with low in the low 30s for the Upstate and mid 20s for the mountains.
Wednesday through Friday looks pretty good, except a cold front could trigger a few showers with a cold front on Friday. Highs will be in the 50s all three days with lows in the 20s and 30s.
The weekend is colder with sun and clouds, highs only reach the 40s to near 50 for the Upstate and 30s and 40s for the mountains with lows in the 20s and 30s.
