The rain and storms we saw from the remnants of Delta are winding down this evening. A few showers will linger into this evening then come to an end. For the rest of the overnight hours we're looking at mostly cloudy skies and areas of fog developing too. We'll see lows by morning in the low to mid 60s.
Any morning clouds and fog will burn off into partly cloudy skies with warmer temperatures. Expect highs in the low 80s for the Upstate and upper 70s for the mountains. Monday night we'll see lows in the 60s for the Upstate and upper 50s for the mountains under mostly clear skies.
From Tuesday through Thursday we'll see mainly dry conditions with the exception of Tuesday morning when there's a slight chance for showers in the mountains. Highs will be in the 80s Tuesday, then 70s for the Upstate. 70s are expected for the mountains with lows in the 40s and 50s.
A sharp cold front slides through the region Friday returning us to more fall-like weather. Highs will be in the 60s for the Upstate and lows in the 50s Friday morning then 40s after that. The mountains will see highs in the 60s with a low near 50 on Friday morning, then upper 30s into the weekend.
