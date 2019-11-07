Showers will move through the area tonight and leave a big chill for Friday and Saturday.
A Freeze Watch is in effect for Upstate SC and NE Georgia from midnight to 9 AM Saturday, so be sure to protect any sensitive outdoor vegetation.
Friday will start in the 30s and 40s and reach the middle 40s to middle 50s by the afternoon with a brisk northerly breeze.
Friday night into Saturday morning is when temperatures will plummet into the middle and upper 20s and will be coldest Saturday morning.
Highs Saturday will only reach the middle 40s to lower 50s under a mostly sunny sky.
We'll be back in the 60s Sunday afternoon and for Veterans Day next Monday.
That will be followed by an even stronger cold front which will bring another round of showers to the area, and possibly some mountain snowflakes Monday night into Tuesday.
Highs after that will only reach the 30s and 40s with another slight chance for rain later next week.
