(FOX Carolina) - The nice weather is out, with rain and storm chances moving in for a couple days. Sunday's the day to watch for possible severe weather.
On and off rain continues today, with an isolated rumble of thunder possible. An isolated storm could become strong, but the chances are low. Luckily the rain will clear out this evening, leaving the majority of Saturday dry with some clouds. There will only be about a 30% chance for showers on Saturday, ahead of the next big system.
Sunday brings an overcast sky and a good chance for both rain and storms. A cold front will move in late in the day, sparking the chance for strong to severe storm possibilities. Highs will reach the low to mid-70s, with the threat for damaging wind, hail and even a brief tornado possible. That should all clear out and calm down into the evening on Sunday, leaving much nicer weather to start next week.
Monday and Tuesday both look sunny with highs in the 60s and 70s once again.
