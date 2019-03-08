Rain will continue into this weekend, with the heaviest activity toward Saturday night. Warmer temps settle in for late Sunday into next week.
Tonight will be cloudy with showers and lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with spotty showers and highs staying in the low to mid 50s. Saturday evening will bring the return of widespread rain, especially in the mountains. The severe threat is low, but a few rumbles of thunder will be possible toward 9PM-1AM. Showers will linger overnight with lows in the 50s.
Expect a few showers Sunday morning, then clearing after 11AM. Highs will soar to the 70s with partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions late day.
Milder air will stick around for Monday as highs reach the upper 60s to low 70s with sunshine. Our next good chance for rain comes Thursday into Friday, and that could mean some thunderstorms as well.
