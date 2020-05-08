Rain returns in the afternoon and evening today, but it will be mainly light. Cooler weather settles in for the weekend, with a frost/freeze possible.
The day begins with some sunshine and temperatures in the 40s. Expect clouds to increase throughout the day, with spotty to scattered showers (no severe threat). Highs reach the low to mid-60s. Best chance for rain will come mid-afternoon into the late evening.
As cold air works in behind the rain, snow showers will develop in the higher elevations of the mountains this evening. Light accumulations are possible above 4000 ft, but no major issues are expected.
That will be followed by a big chill for Mother's Day weekend. Expect morning lows to be in the 30s and low 40s Saturday and then near-freezing temperatures in the mountains Sunday morning.
Afternoon highs will be in the 50s and 60s Saturday followed by all 60s on Sunday with lots of sunshine both days.
Things look to stay dry through at least the middle of next week as highs return to the 60s and 70s.
