Rain is back for Friday, but it will be light with no strong t-storms expected. Cooler weather settles in for the weekend, with a frost/freeze possible.
Spotty to scattered showers return to the area (no severe threat) late Friday with highs in the 50s and 60s. Best chance for rain will come mid-afternoon into the late evening.
As cold air works in, snow will develop in the higher elevations of the mountains Friday evening! Light accumulations are possible above 4000 ft, but not major issues are expected.
The same system will bring a late season snow storm to the northeast, which will cause travel delays and issues through Saturday morning toward NYC and Boston.
That will be followed by a big chill for Mother's Day weekend. Expect morning lows to be in the 30s and low 40s Saturday and then near-freezing temperatures in the mountains Sunday morning.
Afternoon highs will be in the 50s and 60s Saturday followed by all 60s on Sunday with lots of sunshine.
Things look to stay dry through at least the middle of next week as highs return to the 60s and 70s.
