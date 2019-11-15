Clouds will clear out for the weekend, leaving cool and pleasant afternoons! The nights will still be very chilly in the 30s area-wide!
Tonight will be clouds with spotty rain! Lows will drop into the low 40s for the Upstate and mid 30s in the mountains. Clouds will break up throughout Saturday, with sunshine emerging through the afternoon. Highs will warm to the low 50s with a breeze, so make sure you still have your jackets for anything you plan outdoors!
Saturday night will be clear and chilly! Lows will drop to 31 for the mountains and 35 in the Upstate. Sunday will start cold, but end fairly pleasant! Highs will get to 56 in the Upstate and 53 for the mountains under sunny skies.
Next week we’ll see temps return to closer to normal for this time of year, as the Upstate gets back to the low 60s! No big rain chances in sight.
