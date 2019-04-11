(FOX Carolina) - After a couple of beautiful days, our weather takes a turn for this weekend. Rain will be likely Friday and Sunday, with a few showers possible Saturday too!
Tonight will bring increasing clouds and lows near 60.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance for a few showers and storms. Best chance for rain will be in the morning toward midday. Luckily the rain will clear out Friday night, leaving the majority of Saturday dry. There will only be about a 30% chance for showers on Saturday, as our next system approached.
Sunday will be marked by cloud cover and a good chance for rain. Strong storms will be possible late day as a cold front moves in. Expect highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.This will be a day to remain weather aware as damaging wind, hail and even tornadoes can’t be ruled out.
Monday and Tuesday look sunny with highs in the 60s and 70s once again!
