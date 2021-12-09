Showers move in Friday and stick around through the first half of the weekend. Expect a few t-storms and some heavy rain late Saturday before the rain finally clears out.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s. Showers push in early Friday, with spotty light rain lingering through much of the day. Highs will stay in the 50s.
Showers will stick around into Friday night and early Saturday, with dry intervals as well. A line of storms will push in from the west Saturday afternoon, and could bring some gusty wind and thunder. Severe threat is on the low end, but stay weather aware regardless on Saturday afternoon. Highs will warm to near 70!
Clearing skies are expected Saturday night, then mostly sunny and cooler conditions will dominate on Sunday. Highs will only warm into the low 50s.
Sunny and pleasant weather will be the trend for next week! Highs will get back into the 60s, with no rain or winter weather expected through Friday.
