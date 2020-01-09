Our sunny and cool weather will be traded for rainy and mild conditions as we head into the weekend! We’ll have a storm threat Saturday night as a front moves in.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy and chilly with lows down to 44 in the Upstate and 39 in the mountains. Friday is looking cloudy with scattered light rain. The best chance for rain will be in the southern mountains and northern Upstate early on, then we’ll see scattered showers spread through the area by Friday afternoon and evening. Highs will warm into the 50s.
Saturday will begin with light showers and clouds, with a mild wind out of the southwest and warmer than normal temps. Highs will climb to near 70 through the day with off and on rain. Heavier downpours and thunderstorms are possible into Saturday evening and overnight, so stay weather aware between 6PM and Midnight!
The greatest threat for severe weather will be toward southern Alabama and Mississippi on Saturday, but we could see an isolated severe storm in our area Saturday evening. Wind would be the primary concern, but a tornado can’t be ruled out. That threat won’t be high, but it isn’t zero.
Rain moves out through Sunday morning, leaving some sunshine through the day and temps in the 60s. We won’t see dry weather for long, as we’ll have more showers building in from the south into Monday as our unsettled pattern continues.
