Tonight will bring patchy fog and drizzle to the area with lows in the 30s.
Some high elevation spots will see some very isolated freezing drizzle which could cause some slick spots on secondary roads.
That's why a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the mountains of McDowell, Mitchell and Yancey Counties tonight through late Sunday morning.
Sunday will start with patchy fog followed by showers gradually redeveloping throughout the rest of the midday and afternoon.
It'll become more widespread Sunday night into early Monday morning.
The rest of the day Monday, as of now, will drier by comparison which thanks to that and some sunshine, will allow highs to reach the middle 60s.
Tuesday will bring scattered showers, which will become widespread heavy rain that will linger into Wednesday morning.
Wednesday also looks to bring scattered showers, which should break apart a little bit by Thursday and Friday, but still expect those two days to bring periods of rain throughout the day.
Another disturbance looks to move in next weekend bringing even more rain to the area.
As more rain accumulates day by day, expect the threat of flooding to gradually increase,
