For tonight we'll see areas of fog and some showers with mild conditions with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. A cold front late tonight and early Tuesday will kick off more showers and maybe some isolated T-Storms.
Tuesday looks like the warmest day of the week with low 70s expected in the Upstate and mid 60s for the mountains with sun and clouds. Lows will in the low 40s for the Upstate and mid 30s in the mountains.
Another system will bring rain into the area on Wednesday and Wednesday night. This system has cold air to work with so rain will turn over to snow in the higher elevations Wednesday night in Thursday morning. Accumulations will be rather minor, but a couple of inches could fall on the higher peaks. Wednesday's highs will be in the 50s with lows in the 20s and 30s Thursday morning.
Thursday into the weekend we'll see more sunshine with 50s for highs and 40s in the mountains. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.