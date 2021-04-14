Happy Wednesday everyone! We hope you’ve had a great start to the week so far. Overall, this week is looking cooler for the rest of the week and minor rain chances return today. We break down your forecast below.
Through the day, we’ll see a few peaks of sunshine with an isolated rain shower possible early this afternoon. A slightly greater chance for showers and perhaps a few storms arrives this evening before tapering off overnight into your Thursday morning. High temperatures today climb into the 70s and 80s.
We’ll see plenty of sunshine once again Thursday and Friday, just with cooler (more seasonable) temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 70s across the Upstate and middle 60s in the mountains. Lows will drop into the 40s for most. With that said, Friday morning could bring patchy frost to parts of the mountains, with lows in the 40s for the Upstate.
This weekend expect a good mix of sun and clouds with a brief shower possible both days. High temperatures peak this weekend in the 60s to near 70 degrees.
Have a great day!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.