One more mild day is ahead, then showers move in Thursday evening ahead of a cold front. Much chillier weather is in store for the weekend and next week.
Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the 40s. Expect increasing clouds for Thursday with highs still mild near 70. Showers push in late afternoon for the mountains, then during the evening for the Upstate.
Rain and clouds should clear in time for the lunar eclipse on Friday morning. It will peak at 4AM!
Expect sunny skies and breezy conditions on Friday, with highs in the 50s! Highs stay in the 50s this weekend, with near freezing temps for Friday and Saturday nights.
Another round of rain will arrive on Monday.
