After some very warm afternoons, cooler weather is on the way for late week. Watch for a few showers and isolated storms Wednesday evening.
This morning, temperatures sit in the 40s to mid-50s with mainly clear sky. Plenty of sun in the first half of the day help warm temperatures into the 70s to near 80 degrees. Clouds move in and thicken up toward the end of the day, with spotty showers developing.
Rain is most likely for the mountains, with isolated storms possible into the evening. The severe threat looks low at this time.
Thursday turns cooler with a partly cloudy sky skies and highs in the low 70s for the Upstate and mid to lower 60s for the mountains. Friday morning could bring patchy frost to parts of the mountains, with lows in the 40s for the Upstate.
Friday looks sunny and comfortable, near average for this time of year in the 60s to around 70 degrees.
This weekend could bring passing showers Saturday, but drier weather for Sunday. Clouds will stick around for a good chunk of the weekend, with highs in the 60s to low 70s.
