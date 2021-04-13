After some very warm afternoons, cooler weather is on the way for late week. Watch for a few showers and isolated storms Wednesday.
Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with isolated showers in the mountains. Temps will cool into the 50s area-wide by Wednesday morning, then clouds will increase through the day. Highs will still get to near 80 in the Upstate before a few showers develop into the evening.
Rain is most likely for the mountains, with isolated storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening. Severe threat looks low at this time.
Thursday will be cooler with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s for the Upstate and low 60s for the mountains. Friday morning could bring patchy frost to parts of the mountains, with lows in the 40s for the Upstate.
This weekend could bring a passing shower, but most spots will be dry and cool. Clouds will stick around for a good chunk of the weekend, with highs in the 60s to low 70s.
