Our wet and chilly pattern will stick around for this weekend! Expect rain for Saturday and parts of Sunday, before another round Monday night.
Showers will push back in early Saturday morning with temps in the 30s. Rain should remain fairly light, with the best chance between 8am-4pm. Saturday night looks mostly dry, ahead of more showers Sunday. The best chance for rain on Sunday will be south of I-85.
Forecast rain totals for Saturday through Sunday range in the 0.5-1” territory. No flooding is expected, but since the ground is saturated, we could have some localized ponding of water on roads.
Temperatures will remain cooler than normal for this time of year, staying in the low 40s on Saturday and mid 40s on Sunday. We’ll see a brief break in the rain during the day on Monday (President’s Day), then another round of heavy rain pushes in Monday night.
