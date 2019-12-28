An approaching cold front will usher in showers from the south tonight through Monday which will be followed by a cooldown for New Years.
Expect increasing clouds and perhaps a stray shower or two with lows in the lower and middle 50s tonight into Sunday morning.
It's safe to say that Sunday won't be a washout, but on and off showers will be present throughout the day into the overnight and early morning Monday.
Temperatures during this time will top out in the middle 60s under a mostly cloudy sky.
The rest of Monday will bring some sunshine and highs in the 60s to near 70 with a brisk westerly breeze accompanying.
The cooler air arrives New Years Eve Tuesday and likely sticks around New Years day with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s.
Our next round of rain will come in the form of showers beginning on Thursday and becoming widespread on Friday.
A lingering patch of rain is possible next Saturday, but safe to say things should dry up next weekend as temperatures return to the 50s and 60s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.