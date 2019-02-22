(FOX Carolina) - Rain chances continue through Saturday, with an enhanced risk for flooding thanks to saturated grounds. Drier times lie ahead for late this weekend and next week, with warmer temperatures too!
A Flood Watch stays in effect through 7PM Friday for most of the viewing area.
Scattered rain continues on and off today, with temperatures stuck in the 40s to near 50 degrees. Expect strong wind in the Upstate from the northeast, between 10 and 20 mph, while the mountains see a lighter breeze.
From tonight into tomorrow morning, another good chance for rain comes through. It should lessen to spotty showers and drizzle in the afternoon, but highs stay chilly in the low 50s.
After brief early morning showers on Sunday, a front finally comes through and clears the air! The afternoon should bring plenty of sunshine and highs in the 60s to lower 70s! The drying trend with clearer skies lasts into Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Rain looks to return by midweek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.