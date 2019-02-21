(FOX Carolina) - Rain chances continue through Saturday, with an enhanced risk for flooding thanks to our saturated ground. Drier times are ahead for late this weekend and next week.
A Flood Watch is in effect through 7PM Friday.
Expect scattered showers this evening and tonight. Lows will cool into the low 50s for most spots with a good chance for rain toward the AM commute. Showers and pockets of heavy rain will persist into Friday midday, then we should just see clouds and drizzle Friday afternoon.
Another good chance for rain comes for during the day on Saturday with highs staying in the low 50s. Rain will be off and on into Saturday night as a cold front moves in, then slowly clear out by Sunday.
After morning showers on Sunday, the afternoon should bring some sunshine and highs near 70 degrees! The drying trend will continue into Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
