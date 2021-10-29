Showers will continue into Friday and part of Saturday, but clearing skies are on the way in time for Halloween.
Pockets of rain linger throughout the day today, mostly lighter than yesterday. Temperatures start in the 40s and 50s, and barely reach 60 as a strong breeze continues.
Winds will settle this weekend, with rain slowly ending on Saturday afternoon with highs in the 50s and lower 60s. Clouds will linger until early on Sunday, with a few TN border showers possible, but it all clears to sunshine. Highs on Halloween return to the 60s to almost 70 degrees! Trick or treat weather looks looking really nice with pleasant temps in the low 60s and some upper 50s under clear skies.
Sunshine lasts into Monday and Tuesday, but a small disturbance could bring a 20-30% chance for midweek rain showers.
