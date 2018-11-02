Showers and isolated t-storms will be possible through mid-afternoon, then cooler and clearing air will take over for the weekend.
Friday morning starts cloudy and mostly dry in the 50s to low 60s, but showers will develop by 8 or 9 am and last throughout most of the day. Bigger storm threats should remain off to the east of the area.
Rain should clear out by this evening, leaving cooler and drier conditions for the weekend. Saturday is looking sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 50s for the mountains and mid 60s in the Upstate.
Sunday will be similar to Saturday with more nice weather. Sunny with afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Our next chance for rain comes Monday into Tuesday, and a few strong t-storms will be possible. We’ll be fine tuning that forecast as we get closer to Election Day!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.