For the overnight hours we're looking at cloudy skies and rain showers developing, mainly south of I-85. Lows will be in the upper 30s for the Upstate and low 30s in the mountains.
On Wednesday we'll see some showers early, especially south, otherwise we'll see increasing sunshine through the day with high temperatures in the low 60s for the Upstate and mid 50s in the mountains. Wednesday night expect mostly clear and colder conditions with lows in the mid to upper 30s.
For Thursday we'll see mostly sunny skies and highs near 70 for the Upstate and near 60 in the mountains. For Thursday night we'll see lows in the 30s, low 30s in the mountains.
Friday through Sunday we'll see dry conditions with more sunshine Friday and Sunday with more clouds Saturday. Highs will be in the 50s, except 60s in the Upstate Sunday. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s mountains and mid to upper 30s for the Upstate.
