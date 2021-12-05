We'll continue to see quite a bit in the way of clouds overnight, and a few showers possible. Temperatures only slowly fall through the 50s overnight, to around 50 by Monday morning. In the mountains you'll see lows in the mid 40s with a few showers possible.
Out the door on your Monday morning, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the low 50s, with some 40s in the mountains. The morning looks to remain dry for the Upstate, but increasing showers in the mountains with a cold front. The majority of the rain with the front will fall across the higher terrain, with only a few showers across the Upstate in the afternoon. Highs will be quite a bit warmer, into the upper 60s for the Upstate, with mid 60s in the mountains. Monday night will turn colder with lows in the 30s.
Tuesday looks dry and colder with highs only in the low 50s, with upper 40s in the mountains. We'll see mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night will be in the 30s and 40s.
A better chance of rain moves in Wednesday, and continues on and off through the end of the week. Highs will only be in the low to mid 50s, with upper 40s in the mountains. At night lows will be in the 30s and 40s.
