Showers push in tonight, with heavier rain on the way for late Thursday. Clearing and cooler by the weekend.
Showers will be scattered about this evening, with some more widespread rain in the mountains late tonight.
Expect a mild day on Thursday, with highs in the 60s area-wide. Rain will be off and on, but the heaviest downpours will come Thursday night into Friday AM. Severe and winter threats look low at this time, but some heavy rain is certainly a good possibility. 1-3” will be possible, with the highest amounts the father west you live.
Skies clear by late Friday afternoon. Conditions should remain dry and cool through the weekend as it looks now. A slow warm-up is in store for next week.
