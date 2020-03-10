Showers return to the area Tuesday and will continue in on and off fashion the rest of the the week and into the weekend.
Expect a mostly cloudy to overcast sky today, with temperatures starting out in the 50s, and reaching the low to mid-60s by the afternoon. Spotty showers will be mostly in the mountains during the morning but will move into the Upstate throughout the day.
A stray shower or two is possible Wednesday as temperatures rise into the lower 70s in the Upstate, with otherwise a mostly cloudy sky.
Another wave of scattered rain will cross into the region Wednesday evening and likely continue into most of the day Thursday. More of the same comes on Friday, as highs remain in the low 70s through the end of the week.
Isolated showers remain possible Saturday with some sunshine, but highs will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Rain will become more scattered by Sunday and next Monday as temperatures drop even further into the 50s.
