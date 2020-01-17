Cold air finally settles in, along with a chance for rain this weekend. Another cold blast awaits for next week.
Saturday will be rainy at times, mainly after noon. A brief wintry mix could move in early, but the mountains will be most susceptible to that. In most cases there will be a few sleet pellets or snowflakes mixed with rain. Highs will warm to the mid 40s to around 50.
Sunday is looking dry as another front blows in. Winds will turn breezy, and highs will get into the mid 50s for the Upstate and low 40s for the mountains. This will lead to some bitter cold next week with lows dropping into the teens and twenties for the entire area by Monday and Tuesday nights.
We’re watching a system for late next week, but at this point it looks like the cold air will have moved out and it would be all rain. If that changes we will let you know!
