Storms are pushing out, with showers lingering! By tomorrow, cooler, clearing conditions take back over with sunshine lasting several days.
On and off rain will continue until around midnight, then a slowly clearing sky takes over. Lows drop into the 30s across the board, near and below freezing for the mountains. Watch for icy patches by morning in places that haven't dried out.
Tomorrow looks sunny but cooler! Highs stay in the 50s, with another night near freezing and below.
Tuesday onward begins a warm-up, as sunshine dominates. Expect chilly mornings mainly in the 30s and 40s, with days slowly getting into the 60s by midweek.
Active weather could return by next weekend, but sunshine should dominate through Friday.
