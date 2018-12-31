A few showers will push in to usher in 2019, ahead of much more rain for later this week. Luckily New Year’s Day looking mostly dry.
Tonight expect mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. Temps will be slow to fall, so the first morning of 2019 will begin on the mild side! Tuesday morning lows will only drop to 58 in the Upstate and 55 for the mountains. Expect clearing skies, so the afternoon should be very pleasant with highs in the 60s and some sunshine.
Wednesday should be dry for most of the day, but clouds will push back in. Highs will reach the upper 50s to low 60s. Showers become likely Wednesday night.
Thursday into Friday be cloudy with periods of heavy rainfall. Highs will be cooler in the 50s. Rain totals could exceed 2 inches in some areas, so flooding is certainly possible in the mountains where the rivers are so high and ground remains saturated.
Luckily skies will clear this weekend!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.