For the overnight hours, we're looking at a cold front to move across the mountains then eventually the Upstate by Friday morning. Shower will spread into the mountains overnight, with a few sneaking into the Upstate late tonight into Friday morning. As colder air filters in overnight, rain will mix with then change to snow in the higher elevations. Some snow showers are possible around Asheville early Friday, with up to an inch possible across the higher NW facing slopes. Lows will be in the low 40s Friday morning for the Upstate, with low to mid 30s in the mountains.
The winds will start to rev up behind the front, with northwest winds gusting to around 30 mph by Friday morning in the mountains, a little less in the Upstate. Skies will clear out early in the Upstate with breezy conditions all day, with snow showers ending early in the mountains with gradual clearing, with blustery and cold conditions. High temperatures will be cooler with a northwest wind, mid 50s for the Upstate and mid 40s in the mountains.
Friday night will be mainly clear and cold with lows near 30, and mid 20s for the mountains.
The weekend looks mainly sunny both days, with highs in the 50s Saturday and warming to the low 60s by Sunday. The mountains top out in the 40s and 50s. Overnights stay cold, so bundle up if you're out late or early in the AM, with lows in the 20s and 30s.
